New York added 2 for MLB 2024

Excellence New York Mets He hasn't stopped being active this MLB season.

in the last days New York group It was one of the most talked about things in terms of contracts. They have recruited over twenty talented youngsters in the international signing period.advertisements

Now the Mets have announced themselves through Official count In “X” who reached new agreements:

“We signed infielder Yolmer Sánchez and catcher Austin Allen to minor league contracts and invited both of them to major league spring training.”.

New York Mets booster

from here New York Mets Recently reported that the Venezuelan Yulmer Sanchez And the American Austin Allen They will be in your organization.

Sanchez He is 26 years old and can play second base, third base and shortstop. He has yet to make his MLB debut, but in 2023 he hasn't performed poorly at the Triple A level.

With Charlotte (CHW), the new player from Mets He saw action in 108 games last year. Oddly enough, he hit the same number of home runs and RBIs as in 2022 (3 HR and 40 IC).

In these two seasons Sanchez He displays an offensive line of .276/.322/.337/.659. This year he could make his MLB debut. despite of New York Mets They have many very talented players, led by… Francisco Lindor.

AllenFor his part, he already knows what it means to play at the highest level. At the age of 30 (he turned 30 on January 16) he was in uniform San Diego Padres and Oakland Athletics.

From 2019 to 2022, he only participated in 57 matches. His greatest strength is defense, but he hasn't done well with the woodwork. His averages in 127 home runs are .195/.252/.288/.540 (2 HR and 7 IC).

Possibilities of returning to Specialties This year they are small. New York Mets He gains depth at a position that is just as important as catching. However, he has at least three other players in the first line (Alvarez, Narvaez and Heinemann).

In 2023 Mets They finished fourth in the East Division National League With a negative sign 75-87. This year they will seek to reverse that result, at least they are trying before the year begins. Sprint training.