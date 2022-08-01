This is the flight schedule from Cuba to Guyana and Venezuela in August

The Cuban airport company, ECASA, reported through its social networks the schedule of flights from Cuba to Guyana and Venezuela in August. Several Cuban airports have been connected to these destinations that travelers from the Caribbean island have demanded.

Aruba Airlines I know will keep It operates in August to Guyana from two air stations in Cuba in this way. Jose Marti International Airport (Havana): Friday to Georgetown. While in Camaguey, he will arrive Fridays from Guyana and depart on Sundays to the same destination, which is vital for family reunification dates, at least for the time being.

always fly, is another airline that will continue to operate to Guyana from Cuba, with the following frequencies over the next month, always from Havana, every Friday with direct flights to that country’s capital. Additionally, she maintains contacts with Suriname.

Currently, contacts with Guyana from Cuba are still among the most requested for these visa appointments to the United States, but the US Embassy in Havana soon reported that it would open “parole” in the Cuban capital. From Cubans to Guyanas it will go down, as it should. Little by little, the procedures for travel and accommodation to the United States will be implemented from Cuba.

Flights to Venezuela from Cuba

Venezuela Airlines Conviasa It will continue to work with the following frequencies during the month of August. Jose Marti International Airport (Havana):Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays arrive from Caracas. In addition to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, she departs for Caracas.

Turbial Airlines It will continue to work with the following frequencies over the next month. Jose Marti International Airport (Havana). Every Thursday to Valencia, Venezuela.

One of the novelties, this weekend, the Venezuelan state airline, Conviasa, opened an air route between Caracas and the Chinese city of Guangzhou, which will be maintained as a stable flight per week. This confirms the expansion of Conviasa Communications at the international level.