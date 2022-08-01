This is how Thalia looks in the same Marimar dress after 28 years of telenovela | video

next He surprised all his fans with a trip into nostalgia thanks to a video Who shared it on his Instagram, it’s a profile Entertainment From Marimartaking the opportunity to use the same dress subordinate long series. In this clip you can watch “costeñita”, well This is how it looks the famous Marimar 28 years old After going in the air, you will be surprised by the entertainment.

in the eighties, next She became one of the most popular Mexican TV actresses thanks to a trilogy of soap operas in which she played “Maria”. was one of them Marimar, “costeñita” who lived in San Martín de la Costa with her grandparents and her dog “Pulgoso”. Since the telenovela was first shown, 28 yearswhich is why Thalia has re your paper.

It was through his Instagram account next He surprised his fans with a show dress The original you used during long seriesWhen he found it, he took the opportunity to re a Marimar. The result is amazingly determined, making it clear that no years have passed since then 28 years after, after next It looks identical to the “costeñita” that stole our hearts.

“More than two decades later, Marimar continues to conquer hearts and diverse audiences in all regions, of all generations and without language barriers. What I felt the moment I started describing myself again, but more than 20 years later, made me cry with joy and remember A stream of unforgettable momentsThose were the words he said next In the video of process re a Marimar 28 years old after, after.

Since sharing a file video in their social networks, Marimar became the trend after 28 years we will This is what it looks likeLike the young lady of the ’90s. The year she also achieved success thanks to her other two Marias companies: La del Barrio and Maria Mercedes.