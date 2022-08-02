Anuel A. a. Why did he suspend his “Las Lindas no Morin” tour in the United States | celebrity | nnda nnlt | Fame

In recent years, Anuel AA has established himself as one of the greatest characters Urban music advocates In Latin America, the implementation is important Collaborate with other artists And apply as Daddy Yankee successor in this genre.

She is the self-proclaimed one.master of traps“Not only one of the most influential artists, but his relationships with them Carol J and Yaylene are the most popular They have aroused the interest of millions of users on social networks.

and for this, Emmanuel Ghazemi Santiago I decided to start the tour.Legends never dieby the United States, which, however, confirmed it would cancel.

ANUEL AA cancels concerts in the US

Through a press release, this was confirmed by Rajbekir, who a few weeks ago signed his second daughter They will cancel their presentations They agreed in the coming months and will resume in 2023.

“Being responsible to you first and on a personal basis, I was thinking I needed to take some time to recharge my batteries and focus on restructuring my personal, family and professional life.‘, exposed.

Currently translatedIf you are looking for meHe did not reveal more details about the reasons that prompted him to cancel his offers or how to compensate him for changing the dates.

“Because of this, my team and I have decided to postpone the tour until later in 2023. In the meantime, I will continue to do what I’m passionate about, which is releasing great music.The urban artist added.

Carol J, the reason for the cancellation of the ANUEL AA concerts?

As you remember, Karol G finished all his presentations for “Bichota Tour 2022 replay″ For Latin America, closing this stage Change his distinctive blue hair For a new and mysterious tone.

After that, the Colombian will start”A dollar trip a love trip“In the US, which can cross or be very close to the cities you’ll be in Anuel AAso the latter would have decided to avoid it.