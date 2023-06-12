Third heat wave in Mexico: These states will reach 40 degrees

The last few days he was there fairly high temperatures Both are in Mexico City As in other states of the country, even some of them will have it temperatures over 40°Cthis is on the occasion Third heat wave that live throughout the national territory.

according to National Weather Service (SMN) Who The National Water Authority (Conagua), half of the country will record very high temperatures on Sunday.

What countries will exceed 40 degrees Celsius?

CampecheChiapas, Coahuila, Colima, warriorHidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacan, Morelos, Nayarit, The new lion oaxaca, Quintana RooSan Luis Potosi, Sinaloa, sonorousTabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán will be the states where they are expected Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 degrees Celsius.

Aguascalientes, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, DurangoSouthwest State of MexicoAnd Guanajuato, Puebla, Querétaro, and Zacatecas will be the states with temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius.

the Mexico City And Tlaxcala They are the areas where the “lowest” temperatures are expected to be, even though they will be kicking off 30 to 35 degrees percentage

When does the temperature drop in the country?

According to experts, the third heat wave was witnessed in Mexico It can last for another week, so that’s important to take into account Necessary recommendations to avoid some sunstroke.

Heat care recommendations



We share the following recommendations to avoid any physical discomfort due to excessive heat:

Eat fresh foods, fruits and vegetables

Avoid sunbathing between 8 am and before 5 pm

Stay hydrated

Do not consume alcoholic beverages

Do not engage in physical activities outdoors

Wear comfortable, light-colored clothing. Preferably short sleeve

Use sunscreen, sunglasses, a hat, or a hat on the street

Stay in cool places

