Jamaica hosts a consultative session to find a solution to the crisis in Haiti daily menu

On Sunday, the Jamaican government hosted a three-day consultation to find a solution to the crisis in Haiti, in order to reach consensus and allow for inclusive participation in a neutral environment.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness clarified that the meeting had been approved by leaders The Caribbean Community (Caricom) following Jamaica’s offer to host the consultations while on a mission to Haiti.

“These consultations are concerned with the Haitian people as they seek to determine what is best for their country. While Jamaica and other countries in the region have a key interest, at this time we must all take a stand of non-interference in the process, while providing active support and allowing space for dialogue.”

Holness explained that representatives of Haiti, the Eminent Persons Group (EPG), the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis, Carla Barnett, Secretary General of Caracom, and representatives of Haiti’s international partners.

“Regardless of any representation of states at the regional level, The consultations themselves will include only Haitian stakeholders Supported by the electronic program guide with the necessary technical staff. The Jamaican Prime Minister said that evidence will be reported to CARICOM as appropriate and necessary.”

In this regard, Holness stressed that it is important to respect the need for “Trust, confidentiality and patience” Because this necessary and delicate consultative process, which must be carried out without interference, is taking place.

Likewise, Holness asserted that “The government will do everything it can to support this process Towards restoring peace and stability in Haiti.

For his part, Jamaican opposition leader Mark Golding said he supports the initiative, which aims toHaitians create a solution to their problems and any attempt to impose it To Haiti extraterritorial solution.

“I hope that the next meeting of Haitian stakeholders will have the full participation of a broad cross-section of key groups in Haiti who must be involved in designing a path for Haiti’s return to a functioning democracy, something that concerns us all,” Goulding said.

Haiti is going through an unprecedented crisis since the assassination on July 7, 2021 President Jovenel Moise, who was shot by a member of the special forces armed with weapons and military equipment, stormed his residence on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince and seriously wounded his wife, Marine Moise.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres He held a bilateral meeting with Holness in the Caribbean country in mid-May and urged the international community to resolve the “tragic” situation in Haiti.

CARICOM members are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.