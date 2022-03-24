The President of Ukraine asked Joe Biden not to punish Roman Abramovich for facilitating peace talks with Russia | international | News

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr ZelenskyHe asked President Joe Biden in a recent phone call not to impose sanctions on Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich because he might prove to be a useful broker in peace talks with Moscow.

As a result, the White House persuaded the Treasury not to go ahead with plans to attack Abramovich on the side of wealthy Russians linked to Vladimir Putin, according to people familiar with the details.

The revelation you gave The Wall Street Journalexplains how one of the world’s richest men has avoided US sanctions, even as the UK and EU have sanctioned him with travel bans and asset freezes.

Sources familiar with the calls between the two presidents told the American newspaper that Biden had consulted Zelensky about a series of sanctions, including plans for the owner of Chelsea Football Club. However, the White House declined to comment.

“We will not read private conversations between President Biden and President Zelensky,” said Emily Horn, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council. The newspaper says the Treasury also did not respond to a request for comment.

Abramovich is one of the The oligarchs from the circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin, against whom have announced sanctions for their position in connection with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has already reached the fourth week.

“For the sake of the negotiations and for them to succeed, it is not helpful to comment on the process or Abramovich’s participation,” his spokesman said. “As mentioned earlier, upon requests, including from Jewish organizations in Ukraine, he was doing everything in his power to support efforts to restore peace as soon as possible.”

Since the end of February, David Arakhamia, leader of the party of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in parliament, confirmed Abramovich’s invitation to participate in peace talks. “He plays a very positive role in this process.” The Kremlin has not commented on the matter.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich transports the two yachts to Turkey to prevent confiscation

The Russian billionaire made his fortune buying discounted state assets after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Once the Russian invasion began, he was subjected to a series of sanctions in the United Kingdom and the European Union for his close relationship with Putin. He was quick to liquidate before freezing the assets and putting up one of his most famous assets – Chelsea Football Club – for sale, with staff reportedly ready to take the tours of his 15-bedroom $195 million mansion. Gardens, London, and a three-story penthouse on Chelsea Waterfront.

At the moment, his whereabouts are not known for certain, it is believed that he is in Moscow, where he arrived from Israel, the country of his citizenship. (me)