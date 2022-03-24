Russia destroys a stockpile of weapons in Rovno, Ukraine | News

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported that Russia destroyed in the last hours a large arsenal of military supplies in the Ukrainian province of Rivno, the town of Orzhev, with sea-based high-precision weapons.

As part of the presentation of the report on the development of the Russian military operation in Ukraine on the last day, the official explained that eight tanks, five armored personnel carriers, seven shells and three cans of grain were neutralized.

Tactical aircraft, as well as missile forces, destroyed 97 Ukrainian military facilities in one day. Among them are two (…) Tochka-U tactical missile systems in an industrial zone on the outskirts and north of Kyiv.

The air defense also intercepted a Su-23 fighter and 16 Ukrainian drones. As part of the development of military operations, Russia destroyed eight of its anti-aircraft counterpart complexes, including the six Buk, the S-300 and the Osa system.

The forces of the Eurasian state are fighting for the people of Novomijáilovka, in the area claimed by the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The militia of this separatist region managed to take control of the town of Verjnetoretskoe and the Novobajnútovka railway station.

Since the start of the military deployment, Moscow has stated that it has disabled 246 drones, 184 aircraft and helicopters, 189 air defense complexes, 1,558 tanks and other armored vehicles, 156 multiple rocket launcher systems, 624 howitzers and mortars, as well as 1,354 guns. private. military vehicles.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation in the Donbass region, after the president recognized the declared republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as states.

The breakaway region signed a cooperation and mutual assistance agreement with the Russian Federation, according to which state leaders asked Moscow for help in confronting the Ukrainian army. After the start of the military conflict, Moscow confirmed that its goal is the disarmament and disarmament of Ukraine, while the Russian Defense Ministry asserts that its goals are merely military facilities, not civilian.

Ukraine cut diplomatic relations with Russia, imposed martial law throughout its territory, imposed a curfew in Kyiv and other cities, ordered general mobilization and urged the international community to apply all possible sanctions against the Russian president.