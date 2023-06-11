The Cayman Islands deported 83 irregular migrants to Cuba in 2023

Last Thursday, the Cayman Islands government returned four illegal immigrants to the Republic of Cuba. The Ministry of the Interior (MININT) of the Greater Antilles reports that in 2023, 83 Cubans will be repatriated. Citizens of the Caribbean island have arrived at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana. The US State Department stated that this deportation is the ninth this year.

In the last days of May, the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control (CBC) suspended the transportation of 4 Cubans. Cayman Airways conducted the maneuver to repatriate these Cuban nationals.

Conditions in detention centers are poor

Three months ago, the Cayman Islands government announced that a facility for captive immigrants would be expanded. This measure was taken to double the reception capacity of Cubans arriving seeking asylum.

Many of these immigrants reported being overcrowded. In recent months, the islands belonging to the United Kingdom have detained several perilous boats with people emigrating from Cuba.

On March 3, 2023, 12 residents of the Cuban archipelago were arrested and subsequently taken to the Boden Town Transit Center. These migrants stayed in dozens of rented homes and were watched by the customs police with digital cameras.

Several citizens from this group responded that the officers did not provide explanations when they were brought to the facility. They also said that there were no basic living conditions in the place.

The Cayman Islands began deporting Cubans 24 months after the impact of the coronavirus. In addition, there is evidence of increasing exodus due to Cuba’s economic problems. The Cayman Islands government has assured that the Cubans will be taken care of in accordance with international laws and that individual service will be provided.