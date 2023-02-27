Astronomical calendar for February 26: What happened on a day like today?

the Astronomical calendar from February 26 different collection events who share a day like today, a Sunday in it – among other things Anniversary HISTORY – Celebration of the French writer’s 67th birthday Michelle Welbeck.

Author of books like platform Born February 26, 1956 in Reunion IslandAn overseas territory of the European country, off the coast of Madagascar. After an internship in which he alternated studies of programming, agricultural engineering, and the continuing influence of the literatureIn 1994 he published his first novel, Extend the battlefield. evolution to bookWritten in the first person from the perspective of a cynical individual questioning Western values ​​while deeply affected by his life’s destiny, it drew attention to his personality and made him a commentator at the turn of the millennium in society. Globalization and the coming times.

Since then, his books They deal with current issues associated with the future of the human race. His initial insight into criticism earned him criticism from various sectors who were offended by his writing, such as some members of the Muslim community.

In addition to those already mentioned, among his most famous volumes Elementary particlesAnd Map and territory And surrenderincluding but not limited to file folders building site which covered narrative, essay, and poetry.

