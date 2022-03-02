They will decide the fate of Ukrainian tourists stranded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

It was about three thousand Ukrainians Dominican Republic holiday When the attack started Russia for Ukraine. But due to the bombing, the airports of that country were completely closed without an opening date.

Now foreigners are roaming the country and waiting for a helping hand.

The authorities stated that Tourism office They will gather to decide the fate of vacationers who have already exhausted their stay in the hotels they were in and are waiting for some help.

David Collado, Minister tourisminformed Tuesday morning that the meeting will be in the afternoon.

as long Raphael White TjiraPresident of the National Association of Hotels and RestaurantsAsonahoris), they stated that they will conduct a survey with tour operators to determine what support to provide to Ukrainians.

Tuesday afternoon, Ilona OleksandrevnaHonorary Consul of Ukraine In the Dominican Republic, he asked President Luis Abenader for help to his compatriots stranded in the country.

“Louis Abenadir, please listen to me. I’m a face UkraineI need an appointment with you, said Oleksandrevna, where are you now.

In the case of Russian tourists, the Aeroflot airline You mentioned that on March 3 you will fly from Moscow to Punta Cana To return part of the vacationers who are in the Dominican Republic from that country.