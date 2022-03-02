Magnitude 5.3 earthquake shakes Oaxaca, Mexico

The worst earthquakes so far have been recorded in Latin America 0:43

(CNN Spanish) – An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale was recorded this Tuesday, two kilometers east-southeast of San Cristobal Amatlan, in Oaxaca, MexicoThe US Geological Survey (USGS)USGS).

The report stated that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 48.5 km.

The Prime Minister of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, stated on her Twitter account Twitter The earthquake was felt in the country’s capital, but no damage was reported at the moment.

.’s official account Twitter C5 stated that it was not necessary to activate the seismic alert through the Mexico City loudspeaker system “because the power rating in the first few seconds did not exceed pre-set levels.”

For his part, the Governor of the Mexican state of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murad, posted a video on his Twitter account, in which he reported the activation of the protocols for reviewing the coordination of civil protection in the state due to the earthquake.

News under development.