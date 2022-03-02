China calls for its “interests” to be respected, criticizes sanctions against Russia

China today called for its “legitimate interests” to be respected and reiterated that it “resolutely” opposes any kind of “unilateral sanctions” against Russia, a country with which it will continue its economic exchanges.

“Beijing and Moscow, on the basis of mutual respect and equality, continue trade cooperation as usual. We ask relevant parties not to harm China’s legitimate interests while dealing with the situation in Ukraine and our relations with Russia,” he said. Wednesday Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press conference.

When asked if China will continue to buy Russian gas after the sanctions imposed by the West, Wang limited himself to commenting that the Asian country “strongly” opposes “any kind of unilateral sanctions”, given that it is “never an effective way to solve problems.”

The head of the Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) and the number two in the Chinese central bank, Guo Shuqing, added today that China will not participate in the sanctions and that it will continue exchanges “at the economic, financial and commercial level” with “all parties”, according to local newspapers.

Wang added that China would continue to play a “constructive” role in pressing for de-escalation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion, a term Chinese officials avoid using.

The spokesperson also said that the Chinese ministry and embassy in Ukraine are taking “multiple measures” to help their citizens leave Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, assured his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, last night that his country is ready to continue negotiations with Russia and that he expects “China’s mediation” to reach a “cease-fire”.

China has maintained an ambiguous position on the conflict in Ukraine, insisting in its confrontation that it “respects the territorial integrity of all countries” and the attention it should pay to Russia’s “legitimate security demands”.

The Asian country abstained from voting last Friday on a resolution condemning Russia at the United Nations, and opposed the sanctions because it believes that they “do not help solve problems, but rather create new ones.”

On February 4, the Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, after their meeting in Beijing, announced the entry of bilateral relations into a “new era” and stressed the good state of relations between Russia and China.

According to Beijing, its relationship with Moscow is that of a “strategic partner”, but this does not include “neither alliance, nor confrontation” nor “referring to other countries.”