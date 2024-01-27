They reveal that Madonna had a secret relationship with Luke Perry in the 1990s

the actor Luke PerryWho died in March 2019 from a stroke, he took one secret to the grave: the details of his romantic relationship with Madonna.

Luke's partner in the series “Beverly Hills Dreams of Youth”, Tori Spelling, recently revealed that the two stars were a couple for a short period in the 1990s.

During Jennie Garth's podcast, Kelly in the Mysterious Story, the daughter of the drama's creator, Aaron Spelling, recounted the details of that relationship, which was rumored at the time, but no one confirmed.

“I'll never forget the day he took me into the dressing room and told me about Madonna. I felt like he trusted me so much. I felt like he trusted me so much and I said, 'Oh my God, he's talking to me.' He revealed Madonna to me.”

“I told him, 'You're the most amazing person in the world. One, because you're Luke Perry, and two, because Madonna loves you. There was something between them, even if it was only for a short time.' He said.

Tori even recalled her friend inviting her to listen to a message that the “Queen of Pop” had left on her answering machine.

Madonna and Luke were together at an AIDS Research Foundation event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.

According to international media, the music star invited him to be responsible for presenting an award to her after Elizabeth Taylor fell ill with the flu and was unable to do so.