They released 100-peso bills at the Cayo Santa Maria Festival

Controversy surrounding the Cayo Santa Maria festival continues to grow, when a video surfaced showing one or more people throwing a 100-peso coin into the crowd.

A video taken by a witness on Instagram user un_martitodurako8_live_oficial shows several young people running and trying to get money.

“Share, look at the people running, they toss 100 pesos coins. Community members who come to Santa Maria to pump up, exchange all their dollars to exchange for 100 pesos and throw it here. Look at the city…”, said the recording’s author.

Despite the fact that it is a small amount (100 pesos is less than 50 US cents), the crisis in Cuba is so great that many have not hesitated to look for a bill on the ground.

The event occurred during a performance by American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine when he sang living legend, The subject he presented for the first time with Cuban Lenier Mesa in march and who Video clip filmed in Pinar del Rio.

Tekashi, one of the highlights of the event, dedicated a few words of respect from the stage to Leinere Mesa, who traveled to Cayo Santa Maria but did not sing at the festival.

“I love this Cuban with my soul. He’s here, 6ix9ine said, but for reasons he can’t sing.

Throwing money at his fans is a hallmark of the American singer, who often does this on tour as a thank you.

Two young men confirmed this on one of their visits to Cuba last February They impersonated him and tossed in $100 bills In front of the luxurious Packard Hotel in Havana where he was staying.

The event mobilized hundreds of Cubans who had gathered since the early hours of the morning to get exclusive photos of the artist.

A video clip posted on the networks showed young people running to collect tickets. The police, using loudspeakers, tried to disperse them and consolidated their reservation at the hotel.