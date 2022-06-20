They publish pictures of Gerard Pique with a blonde in Sweden who will not be loyal to Shakira | Football Curiosity

They both know it, and once they are engaged they will be a target for photographers and all kinds of people interested in their private lives. However they took a risk. Now that they’re not together, what would they give them to be clearer?

Shakira and Gerard Pique have been on the media cover for weeks, literally from all over the world, desperately trying to get evidence of the alleged infidelity that would have led to their separation.

Although many have said that she is a 22-year-old girl, working as a model for an athlete’s company, and who according to others will be pregnant, the truth is that Pique seems to be attending more than one front in this new single life that seems to be living in a frenzy. .

According to El Periódico’s ‘Mamarazzis’, Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa, last Wednesday, the footballer traveled to Stockholm for an event for his company Kosmos, and was seen accompanied by a mysterious blonde, who could only be one of them. I saw a silhouette but no more information.

This is how the cameras caught him, while trying to go unnoticed:

Pique was caught with a young blonde After his split from Shakira was publicly announced, the footballer has given a lot to talk about and this time he was seen at a party with a mysterious woman. who will be? 🤔 Discover in #our diary

📷 I’m 502 pic.twitter.com/8dBj01wFd8 Our magazine (OurDiario) June 19, 2022

The photo was published by a Swedish “influencer” and a businesswoman, who was at odds with the footballer that night and decided to post it on her networks: “Listen to me, loser @ 3gerardpique Surely many girls at this party wanted XXXX with you, I saw you and thought of my son on Immediately. I was clear with you, I asked you to greet my son. You told me no. Who are you? A man dribbling the ball? ”, He wrote on his Instagram account, which was later forced to close due to the harassment of hundreds of Spaniards, according to herself.

The truth is that as a result of his anger, he ended up exposing the woman Pique had cheated on Shakira, the mother of his two children. Just in case, this is another chapter in a seemingly endless novel. Condemnation of fame over and over again.