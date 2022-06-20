Christian Nodal is angry at fans in full concert for this reason | video

Christian Nodal He is increasingly embroiled in controversies, because after he announced his separation from Belinda, the singer was in the eye of a hurricane not only because he was seen with different women in recent months, but also because of his behavior, that is, last weekend he had a file musical party in He lives In Bolivia, which is the situation he put Angry and manage some of the fans who were present, a work that was recorded in video, ignore the the reason.

second Christian Nodal He was embroiled in controversy after he appeared at the Real Santa Cruz stadium, in Bolivia, to give musical party in He lives. However, everything was going from strength to strength until the Mexican regional singer arrived Angry against some of the attendees, so he had to go with his staff to tell them they’d take them out and give them their money back.

Looks like some ice was the cause anger From Christian Nodal Since in the video you can see how these buckets are thrown at him, which the singer demanded respect, moreover, he told his behind-the-scenes team that they would take them out and return the money.

“Take them to ching*d* and pay them for their ticket, they don’t throw me snow because I respect them and they don’t respect me… Respect me please” shouted Christian Nodal

Meanwhile, the people who managed to be in musical party From Christian Nodal They reported that they were disturbed by the arrival of the “Boutella after the bottle” singer an hour late for the show, which angered the audience, and for this they threw ice cubes at him.

on the other side, Christian Nodal He left nothing to talk about because on Sunday he canceled his presentation in La Paz, Bolivia, due to an alleged breach of contract, again causing controversy on social media because he said he would not appear a few hours after the event. .

It was reported through a statement that the Mexican regional singer would not appear on Sunday afternoon at the venue.

We regret communicating this fact which completely absolves the artist and the company that represents him of responsibility.

It should be noted that Christian Nodal He has been embroiled in endless rumors and controversies after his split from Belinda, since he was recently seen closely with Argentine rapper Kazu, who despite denying having an affair with the composer as well, has been arrested multiple times. Even with some rumors that Nodal has already introduced her as his girlfriend to his relatives.