Sylvester Dangund was hospitalized with a sensitive health problem

Valenata singer Sylvester d’Angund had to cancel his last concerts, which were to be held in Venezuela, after he faced health problems. And local media in the city of Cesar confirmed the artist’s entry to the Cesar clinic.

Apparently, Dangond would have had a fever and other inconveniences, So he decided to go to the emergency room for a medical examination, as he was diagnosed according to the medical report left posterior basilar pneumonia, So he will have to take some time to recover before returning to the stage.

Disabled from June 16 to June 22, 2022. Medical diagnosis: left posterior basilar pneumonia”, the clinic was diagnosed, according to local media, so it is estimated that the singer’s other concerts will be canceled.

As confirmed The opinion From Cúcuta, Sylvester’s manager confirmed that the singer was out of danger, and that his visit to the emergency room was to avoid any major complications, but the artist was already recovering from the condition.

It should be remembered that on Friday, June 17, the singer was arrested by followers with a football player. With much euphoria and joy, Lucho Díaz and Silvestre Dangond greeted each other and posed for several photos.

The football player was in the company of his wife Geraldine Ponce who left the spotlight so that her partner could stand with the famous singer.. A second later, the real protagonist, Mateus Uribe, joined the conversation.

for this part, The artist has not yet confirmed on his social networking sites his health condition, except that he posted a picture as part of Father’s Day with his children, But without adding any comment about it.

Silvestre Dangond and his son will release a song together

Through their social networks, Silvestre d’Angund and his eldest son Silvestre Jose, better known as Monaco, announced the release of their first song together called We are not responsible.

In a short video, the singer announced his release by appearing Her son was in the middle of prom when he was very young, and then, already much older, appeared on stage singing.

“I knew this moment would come, what I didn’t imagine was that it would be so soon… 🙏🏼 We had a wish come true my son themonacoo, to record our first song together for my new album”is the message with which Dangond accompanied the promotional video.

The song, as the singer says in his posts, is part of his new album, but it is worth remembering that his son has already launched himself as a singer last year in the urban genre.

Although Monaco accompanied his father to many concerts since he was very young, and music ran through his veins, his artistic career tends not towards Vallenato but towards the urban genre.

His first song has been called Potato It was presented on social networks, written by Silvestre José himself and produced by Drogger and JL.

Meanwhile, the two artists posted the video asking all their followers that they can now listen to the song on their digital platforms.