They posted a VIRAL video of the kiss between Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne

One of the series of the moment is Star+’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’, which premiered its second season this week, but one thing that sparked a lot of emotion among fans is the scene in which there is Kiss Enter Selena Gomez s Cara Delevingneso after posting a file video In social networks, this was done quickly Widely.

in the multiplication series, expensive He plays the role of an art gallery owner who has a relationship with a character selenaHowever, they did not give Kiss On the screen, after this moment finally happened, everyone is talking about it.

Previously, series creator John Robert Hoffman announced to Variety that both actresses, who are real-life friends, are doing great: “It was unbelievable that the two of them knew each other and felt so comfortable together”.

Cara Delevingne talks about the kiss between her and Selena Gomez

distance video done WidelyAnd the Cara Delevingne She offered an interview to E! The news, where she explained how she felt when recording this scene with one of her close friends: “It was fun but hysterical, that’s what happens when you know someone so well…who in the world wouldn’t want to kiss Selena?…she’s gorgeous, she’s one of my favorite actresses I’ve ever worked with.”British model and actress said.

It’s worth noting that the emotional scene still gives him a lot to talk about, as many fans consider him to be expensive can be seen during Kiss behaves very naturally, while selena He showed a little annoyance, but eventually caused the effect the production was looking for, as well as seemingly a character Gomez She has a “serious and repressed” personality, as the actress herself said in some interviews.