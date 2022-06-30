June 30, 2022

They posted a VIRAL video of the kiss between Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne

Lane Skeldon June 30, 2022 2 min read

One of the series of the moment is Star+’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’, which premiered its second season this week, but one thing that sparked a lot of emotion among fans is the scene in which there is Kiss Enter Selena Gomez s Cara Delevingneso after posting a file video In social networks, this was done quickly Widely.

in the multiplication series, expensive He plays the role of an art gallery owner who has a relationship with a character selenaHowever, they did not give Kiss On the screen, after this moment finally happened, everyone is talking about it.

