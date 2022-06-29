Did Shakira and Pique separate for the sake of money? The football player would have asked the singer for a loan

sThe weeks and rumors about the former couple formed before Shakira and Gerard Pique They do not stop appearing. The Separation The Colombian singer with the Spanish footballer is one of the news of the summer and, without a doubt, one of the most commented breaks.

“Unfortunately, we confirm that we are separated. For the welfare of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” read the brief statement in which Shakira confirmed the rumors that surfaced at the beginning of June.

From the beginning there was speculation that the reason for the couple’s separation was Alleged infidelity. In various media, there was talk of the Barcelona player’s alleged disloyalty towards Shakira, and even photos and details that could be the footballer’s new girlfriend appeared.

This relationship was cut off for a long time but she gave a friendly image to the public Roberto Garcia, Shakira’s former brother-in-law

However, now another different version of the story appears, which will not have much to do with the love affair but with economic. According to Spanish journalist Caique Calleja, “Pique was going to ask Shakira for money to make some Real Estate Investment And the artist’s family refused to give it to him.”

The reporter confirms that it was Roberto Garcia, Shakira’s former brother-in-law Who was in a relationship for eight years with the singer’s sister, who explained it to him The economic problem It could have been the real reason for the breakup.

property separation

“They do not mix their money and take the family economy to 50%. Shakira is also investing in other construction businesses and has the idea of ​​doing something in the Bahamas and Colombia. From here the problems began,” the former Colombian’s brother-in-law would have admitted.

Shakira noticed Pique because she loved being the father of her children. She knew she would never marry him Roberto Garcia, Shakira’s former brother-in-law

With Pique’s request to Shakira, the projects they both wanted to carry out on their own came into conflict and that would be when the tensions between the two began.

However, Shakira’s ex-brother would have delved deeper into the problem in his conversation with reporter Kike Calleja: “This relationship was broken off for a long time but they gave a friendly image to the public. Shakira noted Pique because she loved him to be the father of her children, and she knew that she would never marry him.”