They have given media doctor Thomas Segura, a neurologist at Al-Basit Hospital

The Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, Rosa Ana Rodriguez, congratulated the 11 scientists and institutions who received the 2021 Awards for Research and Innovation, and said, “With these awards, what we want is for the world to honor your work.”

The Minister of Education, Culture and Sports launched this message at an award ceremony held at the Paleontological Museum of Castilla-La Mancha (Cuenca) and chaired by the CEO of Castilla-La Mancha. , Emiliano Garcia Page.

In her speech, the Head of Education recalled the work of the territorial government in the field of science and gave an example of the Scientific Research and Innovation Plan, which was presented yesterday, the approval of the first scientific law or an increase in the research and innovation budget by 74 percent compared to 2015.

The ceremony was also attended by the mayor of Cuenca, Dario Dolls. Minister of Social Welfare, Barbara Garcia Torrigano; Dean of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM), Julián Garde; Cuenca Council President Alvaro Martinez Chana; and Director General of Universities, Research and Innovation, Ricardo Cuevas. Among other authorities.

The 2021 Research and Innovation Awards publicly recognize the work and efforts of the scientific and research staff of the independent community, as well as to encourage new careers for people who wish to devote themselves to the field.

A total of eleven medals were awarded. Among all these, there are four individuals, intended to reward “profession of research”, “best research woman”, “research group of the year” and “public or private entity with relevant results for Castilla-La Mancha”.

Similarly, there are two collective types: the first is the ‘Research and Innovation’ award, which is divided into the subcategories of ‘Arts and Humanities’, ‘Sciences’, ‘Health Sciences’, ‘Social and Legal Sciences’ and ‘Engineering and Architecture’; and another for the Young Researcher which is Award-winning male and female.

The “Research and Functional Innovation” award went to Fernando Langa de la Puente. Doctor of Chemical Sciences and Professor at UCLM, who has the distinction of being the promoter and first site on the competitive project to establish the Institute of Nanoscience, Nanotechnology and Molecular Materials. Among others, he has received awards such as “Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry” and various awards such as “Research Excellence” from the Spanish Royal Society of Chemistry.

The ‘Research and Innovation’ award in the ‘Arts and Humanities’ category went to Jose Maria Armingol. Professor of English Studies in the Department of Modern Philology at UCLM, which is part of the European research network The Century Narrative of Masculinity and is involved in several national and European research projects.

In the “Sciences” category, the award went to Diego Clemente López, Physician Biologist and Director of the Neuroimmune Repair Laboratory at the National Hospital for Paraplegics since 2015. Among the most relevant aspects of his career, the esteemed mention in the “Antoni Esteve Awards” is and his research project on individualized approach to treatment and progress toward personalized medicine.

In the “Health Sciences” category, the award went to Tomas Segura Martin, Neurologist and Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the Autonomous University of Madrid. He has extensive experience in the world of Neurology within and outside the region. He has been featured in the management of the Stroke Unit at Albacete Hospital, a unit that has been recognized as a stroke reference center by the European Stroke Organization.

In the “Social and Legal Sciences” category, the award went to Rosario Gandoi Jost, Ph.D. in Economics from the Complutense University of Madrid. She is currently a Professor of Applied Economics at the University of Castilla-La Mancha. She was Vice President of Menendez Pelayo International University and a member of the UCLM Social Council. In 2018, he received recognition from this advisory body as a professor and researcher.

In the “Engineering and Architecture” category, Manuel Andres Rodrigo Rodrigo won the award. Professor of Chemistry at the University of Castilla-La Mancha, he has been involved in coordinating several scientific organizations. In 2020, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chemical Engineering Group of the Royal Spanish Society, as well as being on a large number of reference lists in the field of research.

The “Young Researcher” and “Young Researcher” awards also went to Fernando López Gallego and Estrella Diaz-Sánchez, respectively. The first is a Doctor of Molecular Biology and leads one of the most prominent and productive groups in the field of enzyme technology and biocatalysis in Spain. The second is a well-known researcher at UCLM who has pioneered research in the field of social sciences that includes disciplines such as smart technologies.

In addition, the Scholar Prize was awarded to Gloria Patricia Rodríguez Donoso, Ph.D. in Chemical Sciences and current Chair of the Women and Science Committee of the New Scientific Advisory Board. She is notable for her significant involvement throughout her career, with the publication of Women in Science.

The Best Research Group award went to the Chemical and Environmental Technology Group (TEQUIMA) for being a research group with national and international reference in research related to these two fields.

The award “Public or private entities with results relevant to the region or that stand out for their investment in R+D+i” went to the University of Castilla-La Mancha, for being the main public research organization in the region, as well as for a national and international benchmark in various fields of science and science Social and humanitarian.