They find 4 children lost in the jungle of Columbia after 40 days

In an issue that has gripped the nation, indigenous communities in the remote region, along with the Colombian army, begin scouring the jungle in search of children ages 13, 9, 4, and 1.

Pietro said the children were “vulnerable” and were receiving medical care.

The Ministry of Defense said in a press release that the children were initially treated by doctors from the Special Operations Forces that participated in the search, but they were transferred to the military base in the city of San Jose del Guaviare, where they were located. in stable condition. The statement said that they will be transferred tomorrow to a military hospital in Bogota to continue their recovery process.

“We want to share the happiness of all the Colombian people with this real miracle that we knew tonight,” Defense Minister Ivan Velazquez said in a video posted on social networks.

Details about who discovered the children are not clear, nor is it clear how they managed to survive for so long in such a dense forest exposed to heavy rains and home to jaguars and venomous snakes.

It’s a real miracle. “This will be news for many years,” Pedro Arenas, a San Jose del Guaviare-based human rights activist, told The New York Times. “After 40 days, it’s pretty amazing news. So there’s a lot of joy, there’s really happiness.”