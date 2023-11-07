They discover a solar system very similar to our own, within the same Milky Way galaxy – Firewire

With a simple rule, it is very likely that life as we know it will evolve Somewhere else in the universe. There are billions of stars, orbiting different planets, and it would be very strange not to have something similar to what happens with Earth.

Scientists engaged in space exploration have discovered a solar system very similar to our own, consisting of seven worlds moving around a massive star. What’s even more surprising is that it’s located inside the Milky Way, our galaxy, 39 light-years away.

It’s called TRAPPIST-1, and it was discovered in 2016 by the Spitzer Space Telescope. The system consists of seven rocky planets orbiting an ultracool dwarf star.

The planets in TRAPPIST-1 are all Earth-sized or smaller, and orbit close to their star. The three innermost planets are located in TRAPPIST-1’s habitable zone, meaning they could have liquid water on their surfaces.

TRAPPIST-1’s similarity to our solar system has piqued scientists’ interest, because it may be a good candidate for hosting extraterrestrial life.

The habitable zone of TRAPPIST-1 is the region around the star where the temperature is suitable for liquid water to exist on the planet’s surface.

The study of TRAPPIST-1 and its exoplanets represents an exciting step forward in our understanding of the universe. Scientists have set their sights on these alien worlds, searching for answers about the composition of their atmospheres, their potential habitability, and the possibility of finding signs of life beyond our terrestrial sphere.

As we uncover the secrets of Trappist-1, a new chapter in space exploration and our understanding of the universe opens. Astronomers and exoplanet experts continue to use a variety of observational and analytical techniques to shed light on these fascinating planets and their host stars.