WhatsApp for Android now lets you log in using your email

WhatsApp for Android has been updated with a feature thanks to which you will be able to verify your account using your email.

WhatsApp is improving the security of its platform with a new functionality that we have been waiting for for a long time

After receiving a slew of improvements over the past few weeks, WhatsApp has now rolled out the rollout New security measures in its mobile applications aimed at improving the privacy of its platform And catching up with its big competitor in the messaging clients sector, Telegram.

So, after being updated with a functionality that gives you the option to use two different profile pictures depending on who will see them, the Meta-owned instant messaging app has just received A feature that allows you to log in to your account using your email.

You can now verify your WhatsApp account using your email

As the guys from WABetaInfo reveal to usThe latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, With version number 2.23.24.10It includes a new feature that the messaging platform has been working on for several months: Verify your account using email.

As you can see in the screenshot that we leave you above these lines, now under the “Account” section in your WhatsApp application for Android there is a new section called “Email Address” that allows you Link an email account to your WhatsApp account to log in using your email.

As confirmed by WABetaInfo, this new function to verify your WhatsApp account via email is not activated by default, but you can Enable it directly from your account settings. Likewise, you should also know that even if you activate this new option, SMS verification will still be available.

This new WhatsApp feature allows you to protect your account using your email It is now available to some testers of the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android It is expected that it will reach the rest of the users of the aforementioned version within the next few days. As usual, we still don’t know how long it will take for this new feature to be rolled out to the stable version of the app.