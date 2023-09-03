They decry that Biden has spent 40% of his tenure on vacation AlMomento.net

Joe Biden and his wife Jill on a beach

Washington.- In the entire history of the North American country, US President Joe Biden has the most vacations while in office, the New York Post reported this Saturday, citing data from the Republican National Committee.

As of August 27, Biden has spent all or part of 382 days of his presidency on overnight personal trips away from the White House, which equates to nearly 40% of the 957 days since he took office.

The current president has broken the record of former President George HW Bush (1989-1993), who spent 36% of his term on vacation. By comparison, Donald Trump spent 381 days of personal travel during his 1,461 presidency, or 26% of his tenure.

Other former presidents like Ronald Reagan or Barack Obama spent 11% of their respective administrations on vacation, while Jimmy Carter took 79 vacation days in his four years in the White House, which is 5% of his tenure.

“There are millions of illegal immigrants crossing our borders. Violent crime is on the rise. Inflation is crushing American workers. Our enemies around the world are emboldened. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is pictured on the beach, his handlers preventing him from speaking to the media to answer basic questions Americans need to answer. It’s embarrassing,” criticized Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

For his part, Joel Griffith, a member of the Heritage Foundation, thinks the current president is not only absent in mind, but increasingly “absent in body”.

Biden’s vacations have coincided with some of the highest-profile crises of his presidency, including the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in August 2021 and the alleged intrusion or derailment of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace in February of this year. A train carrying toxic materials in Ohio.









