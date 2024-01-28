January 29, 2024

They caught a criminal who stabbed a Cuban in Camagüey

CubitaNOW Editorial ~ Saturday, January 27, 2024

Kobe's alleged attacker was arrested in Camagüey this week thanks to the victim's family.

The newspaper La Hora de Cuba reported in the last few hours that “Yosemil Fonseca Alarcón is the name of the alleged assailant who stabbed and tried to steal a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the young man Nolasco Reynel Junco, around midnight last Sunday, January 21.”

Writer Pedro Armando Junco, one of the media's collaborators, explained that “the assailant was identified thanks to the investigations conducted by the Nolasco family” but he is now “detained and under investigation in the first unit of the National Police of Camagüey.”

Yusmil could have been denounced by another person who almost made him an accomplice in his attack.

Junko explained that the assailant kept the motorcycle at the home of one of his acquaintances under the pretext that it did not contain a battery, but he reported it.

“First, it was possible to identify the house where Yusmel went, after the attack, to hide the stolen goods. An acquaintance of Yusmil, who took the stolen motorcycle to him under the pretext that it did not contain a battery, so that he could take care of it at his home, informed the family about the incident, and a report was immediately filed with the Public Prosecution. They added the police.

According to the warrant, the injured young man was able to recover the car but has not yet been able to find his cell phone.

“The motorcycle was recovered by Nolasco who is recovering from the injury caused by the assault. On the other hand, so far nothing is known about the cell phone.”

