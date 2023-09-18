They captured the bear seen at Disney World that caused several areas of the Magic Kingdom to close

(CNN) — The bear that caused a partial closure of the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World on Monday was captured without incident and is now being relocated, according to a news release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“In most cases, it is best to give bears space and move on their own, but in light of this situation, staff captured the animal and moved the bear out of the park to an area in or around the Ocala National Forest,” the commission explained.

The agency added that the animal was a female bear.

Nearly a dozen attractions were closed Monday as authorities attempted to locate the bear at Magic Kingdom, according to the My Disney Experience app.

At 11:17 a.m. Miami time, attractions will launch Swiss Family Treehouse, Magic Carpets of Aladdin, Jungle Cruise, Enchanted Tiki Room, Pirates of the Caribbean, Country Bear Jamboree, Tom Sawyer Island, Walt Disney World Railroad, Liberty Square Riverboat, The Hall of Presidents and the Haunted Mansion are closed to the public, according to a screenshot from the official app shared with CNN by Craig Williams, executive producer of wdwinfo.com.

It was not immediately clear whether or how many closures were related to the bear sighting. CNN has reached out to Disney for more details but has not yet received a response.

“We are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square, and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park,” Disney said in a previous statement.

There are three other major parks in the complex: EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom.

