They are temporarily blocking the Biden government from completing Chapter 42

US judge temporarily stays repeal of Title 42 2:06

(CNN) – A federal judge has suspended the administration of Joe Biden in the United States from ending the Trump era’s epidemic control on the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a court case Monday.

The Biden administration was involved in the process of ending the so-called Public Health Authority, chapter 42, which was implemented on March 23, 2020. Meanwhile, border officials continue to use force to deport immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Monday’s decision, as the Public Health Authority continues, is unlikely to change the underground situation, but it could affect management plans.

More than 20 states have asked the court to suspend the administration from completing Chapter 42, and last week they asked the court to intervene immediately. The judiciary, in response, told the court that the request should be rejected. The judiciary did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

“The court discussed the motion for a temporary injunction [ECF No. 24] Filed by plaintiffs. For the reasons mentioned in the register, the court declared the option to grant this petition. The parties will try to reach an agreement by consulting on the specific provisions to be included in the injunction, ”the document read on Monday.

“We commend the court for accepting our request for a temporary injunction to uphold Title 42,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “The Biden administration cannot proceed in blatant disregard of existing laws and required administrative procedures.”

“In a case originally filed by Missouri, Louisiana and Arizona, our office has obtained a temporary injunction to keep Title 42 in effect. This is a major victory for border security, but the fight continues,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmidt tweeted Monday.

Texas has filed a separate lawsuit seeking to prevent the end of the power. A Texas federal judge has not yet ruled on the motion.