Judge insults former President Trump for not cooperating with the investigation into his company Univision News Politics

This was considered by New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who promised that the former president’s lawyers did not prove how they searched for the items that Trump had.
Angkoron said Trump A fine of $ 10,000 per day will be imposed Until you comply with the order.
Earlier this month, the New York Attorney’s Office charged Leticia James Trump Violate the court order He said he did not have any of the documents requested by Sapona and raised objections to the record request after being ordered to comply accordingly.
“Trump’s alleged ‘response’ violates the court order; there is no full consensus or any level of consensus, but simply further delay and confusion,” James’ office wrote in its contempt motion, the site said. Mountain.
“Under the circumstances presented here, Trump no longer has the right to contest the summons after this court has rejected the motion to vacate, long after the summons ‘return date has passed,” the DA James’ office added.
Trump has responded that he does not have the documents requested by the government
Last Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers asked the judge to reject the prosecution’s attempt to discredit him, arguing that he had complied with James’ sapona when he said he had no documents requested by former President James.
“After a diligent and careful review, the defendant’s attorney determined that the defendant had no documents to respond to Sapona and that all key documents were in the possession, custody or control of the Trump organization,” Trump’s attorney said. , Alina Hubba.
In February, Judge New York Supreme CourtArthur Engoron rejected the requests of Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to reject Sapona from James.
Engoron later ordered Trump to “fully comply” with a Sapona to submit documents and additional information to investigators.
