These mobiles will be without WhatsApp from today

The WhatsApp It will not be available from April 1 on 36 cell phones of different brands such as Huawei, Samsung, Apple and LG. If you’ve had one of them for years, you’d better take note of the list below because you might stop enjoying the app’s widgets.

The Meta continues to add new features such as video messages of up to 60 seconds, extract text embedded in images, 21 new emojis or schedule calls and video calls in the app.

However, not all users will be able to enjoy these new features because the app will no longer be supported on some mobile phones which are considered outdated. This is because these computers no longer receive updates for their operating systems and therefore do not meet the requirements that WhatsApp asks for.

WhatsApp says goodbye to these devices

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5 phone

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3 phone

LG Optimus F3Q phone

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6 phone

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7 phone

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung galaxy s3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2 cover

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE GrandMemo

Faea F1THL W8

Wiko Sync Five

Winko Dark Knight

Archos 53 Platinum

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6S Plus