These mobiles will be without WhatsApp from today

The WhatsApp It will not be available from April 1 on 36 cell phones of different brands such as Huawei, Samsung, Apple and LG. If you’ve had one of them for years, you’d better take note of the list below because you might stop enjoying the app’s widgets.
The Meta continues to add new features such as video messages of up to 60 seconds, extract text embedded in images, 21 new emojis or schedule calls and video calls in the app.
However, not all users will be able to enjoy these new features because the app will no longer be supported on some mobile phones which are considered outdated. This is because these computers no longer receive updates for their operating systems and therefore do not meet the requirements that WhatsApp asks for.
WhatsApp says goodbye to these devices
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus F5 phone
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L7II
LG Optimus L5 Dual
LG Optimus L7 Dual
LG Optimus F3 phone
LG Optimus F3Q phone
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus F6 phone
LG Enact
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus F7 phone
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend D2
Samsung Galaxy Core
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
Samsung galaxy s3 mini
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Samsung Galaxy X2 cover
Sony Xperia M
Lenovo A820
ZTE V956 – UMI X2 phone
ZTE Grand S Flex
ZTE GrandMemo
Faea F1THL W8
Wiko Sync Five
Winko Dark Knight
Archos 53 Platinum
iPhone 6s
iPhone SE
iPhone 6S Plus
