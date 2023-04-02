April 2, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

All three of Apple’s promised features will come to the iPhone this year

Roger Rehbein April 2, 2023 2 min read

These are the new iOS features coming to the iPhone soon, according to Apple.

Apple is preparing new functions for iPhone and iPad

Recently, Apple has been unable to handle software updates for its operating systems. A few days ago, the company released iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, and watchOS 9.4. Soon after, it introduced the first beta of iOS 16.5 along with other beta releases such as iPadOS 16.5, tvOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, and watchOS 9.5.

As you can already imagine, the new iterations of the software introduce a bunch of important new features like Apple Music Classical, Apple Pay Later, 21 new emojis, and more. Now, Apple developers have many aces up their sleeve…

Apple promised three new features for iPhone and iPad this year

They announced from Apple three very powerful features for iPhone and iPad that have not yet been released in their operating systems. We do not know if it will be with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 or if it is reserved for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, what we do know is that they will arrive this year.

Apple Card Savings Account

Apple Card

Apple Card is a function that we have been waiting for a long time in Spain

After the popular launch of Apple Pay Later — a 6-week installment payment system — the next feature that should hit iOS and iPadOS is the Apple Card savings account. This function will allow Deposit your savings into an account linked to your bank It will integrate with the Wallet app.

See also  NASA mission discovers a crater on Mars where there was a lake 3.7 billion years ago

A new generation of CarPlay

A new generation of CarPlay 2023

A new generation of CarPlay 2023

WWDC 2022 revealed to us the development of a new generation of CarPlay. The system is not yet available and should arrive before the end of the year. The new interface of CarPlay will include all kinds of novelties such as Multi-screen support, integration with more vehicle elements, more touch controls, and widgets and a new application radio.

Check contacts from messages

Messages

iPhone Messages app security settings

Finally, Apple is also developing a security system that will allow this Check the contacts we are talking to through the Messages app. This system is designed for people facing “digital threats” such as journalists, activists, or members of the government. The operation of this novelty is very simple, users will receive a notification when a vulnerability arises from an attacker who wants to access conversation data and they will be able to Share the verification key In person and/or via FaceTime.

These are the functions that Apple is preparing to launch in 2023. Now we have to wait!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

These mobiles will be without WhatsApp from today

April 1, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

What are constellations, how many are there and why are they?

April 1, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Veterans troll rookies saying shoot the lake

April 1, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

At least 21 people died in seven states due to strong tornadoes in the United States International

April 2, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

Chinese company Joyvio claims nearly $1.3 billion after buying Chilean salmon company Australis

April 2, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The mobile phone is 50 years old

April 2, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

All three of Apple’s promised features will come to the iPhone this year

April 2, 2023 Roger Rehbein