All three of Apple’s promised features will come to the iPhone this year

These are the new iOS features coming to the iPhone soon, according to Apple.

Apple is preparing new functions for iPhone and iPad

Recently, Apple has been unable to handle software updates for its operating systems. A few days ago, the company released iOS 16.4, iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4, macOS Ventura 13.3, and watchOS 9.4. Soon after, it introduced the first beta of iOS 16.5 along with other beta releases such as iPadOS 16.5, tvOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, and watchOS 9.5.

As you can already imagine, the new iterations of the software introduce a bunch of important new features like Apple Music Classical, Apple Pay Later, 21 new emojis, and more. Now, Apple developers have many aces up their sleeve…

Apple promised three new features for iPhone and iPad this year

They announced from Apple three very powerful features for iPhone and iPad that have not yet been released in their operating systems. We do not know if it will be with iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 or if it is reserved for iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, what we do know is that they will arrive this year.

Apple Card Savings Account

After the popular launch of Apple Pay Later — a 6-week installment payment system — the next feature that should hit iOS and iPadOS is the Apple Card savings account. This function will allow Deposit your savings into an account linked to your bank It will integrate with the Wallet app.

A new generation of CarPlay

WWDC 2022 revealed to us the development of a new generation of CarPlay. The system is not yet available and should arrive before the end of the year. The new interface of CarPlay will include all kinds of novelties such as Multi-screen support, integration with more vehicle elements, more touch controls, and widgets and a new application radio.

Check contacts from messages

Finally, Apple is also developing a security system that will allow this Check the contacts we are talking to through the Messages app. This system is designed for people facing “digital threats” such as journalists, activists, or members of the government. The operation of this novelty is very simple, users will receive a notification when a vulnerability arises from an attacker who wants to access conversation data and they will be able to Share the verification key In person and/or via FaceTime.

These are the functions that Apple is preparing to launch in 2023. Now we have to wait!