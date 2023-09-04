September 4, 2023

There are other significant reasons why CM Punk may not return to WWE, says the former champ

Lane Skeldon September 4, 2023 2 min read

Former ECW and WWE wrestler Stevie Richards recently spoke about the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE.




In 2014, CM Bank was released from the Stamford-based company. Since then he has been openly critical of the company and its management. Although he initially retired from professional wrestling after his exit from WWE, he… the best in the world He returned in 2021 to join AEW. But doAfter the recent incident at All In London, CM Punk was fired from AEW.

speak in Renee’s Café Stevie Richards spoke about the possibility of WWE rehiring Punk after merging with Endeavor. While having annoying people behind the scenes is one of the things that could keep Punk from coming back, Richards pointed to other major issues.




WWE doesn’t need a headache, right? It just sold for nearly $10 billion UFCwho also dealt with Punk. So, I don’t know if people who run the UFC have any negative impression or if it’s just disappointment, they don’t see the appeal in it, especially since they have a “this guy lost fights” point of view. And one of them, with Mike Jackson, was really bad. One of the worst fights in the history of any fight. “Even worse than some of the battles I’ve lost,” he said.

Richards added:

“But they may have had the double whammy and double blacklisted. But they sold it for about $10 billion. They’ve had enough problems with Vince that they’ve cooled off lately. So they want the sale to go through and the TV license and all that stuff going on. Dude, they’re making good money.” Big by the product they have now What do they need?

