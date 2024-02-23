The world's largest truck dealership opens its doors in the United States

Daimler Trucks already operates the largest truck sales and service point on the entire continent in Houston. It will serve the Freightliner and Western Star brands.

the Trucks are like our children: We take care of them like gold. This is why it is necessary to have the widest range of services that the brand can offer, and at the same time it is necessary to maintain a network of merchants covering the largest area.

With this hypothesis and after an unannounced investment – we think it is huge – Daimler Trucks North America It opened the doors of the largest point of sale and service on the entire continent, even surpassing that of… Truck and Bus Department Volkswagen It will open at the end of 2021 in São Paulo, Brazil.

The largest truck agency in the world

SelecTransportation Resources (STR) and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) announced the opening of the newly built dealership called Houston Freightliner and Western Star. Located on a roof 65 acres (about 263 thousand square meters) and has more than 100 service areasis the largest yet, occupying Volkswagen's 13.6 acres (55,000 m2).

“We have always been proud to be the economic engine and employer of choice in Houston, while providing an unparalleled customer experience for fleets and drivers moving freight to and from Texas.” He said Rick Stewart, President and Co-Owner of STR.

STR owns and operates Freightliner and Western Star dealerships in 12 sites In the Gulf Coast region for over two decades, always focusing on the most representative, American-origin brands.

For this reason, due to Houston's rapid population growth, busy seaport, and to keep up with increasing customer demand for service, the company made the decision to move from its previous location 7 miles north to its new location. US Highway 90.

The Houston agency will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week To service commercial vehicles requiring planned and unplanned maintenance and repairs.

As an authorized elite support agent, Houston Freightliner and Western Star have earned it DTNA's highest title To recognize dealers who provide unparalleled customer service and efficiency every time a truck arrives for maintenance or repair.

Specifically for drivers, the dealership includes a dedicated nine-bay Oasis Service Network RV Shop with its own lobby, lounge and dedicated staff.

In addition to the many services the dealership can offer, drivers waiting for their cars can spend their time enjoying all the amenities the new carefully designed dealership has to offer, including Leisure centre, café, fishing pond with walking trails and surrounding picnic areas, dog park and electric vehicle charging stations.

“For more than twenty years, Rick and I have built the Gulf Coast region’s leading commercial vehicle dealer network selling and servicing trucks that support the region and the nation’s economy.” said Bob Garwood, co-owner of STR. “We are honored to build on this legacy by opening the largest dealer in the Daimler Truck North America network, and we look forward to seeing a large number of Freightliner and Western Star trucks and their drivers visit the new facility.” he added.