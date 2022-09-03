The Webb Telescope takes the first image of an exoplanet

Take the James Webb Space Telescope The first image of a planet outside the solar systemThe US space agency (NASA) reported.

Universe, located outside the solar system It is called HIP 65426 b, it is a gas giant without a rocky surface that cannot be habitable.

“We are facing a turning point, not only for the web but also for astronomy in generalUniversity of Exeter professor of astronomy Sasha Hinckley, who led the observational team.

web Released in December 2021 Since then he has only received praise from astronomers for his performance.

It’s the most powerful space telescope ever built, and its images have impressed observers in recent months as it orbits the sun 1.6 million kilometers from Earth.

web account With telescopic attachments that block out starlightsuch as the infrared gaze and coronal vertebrae, which allow you to take direct pictures of the exoplanets.

“It was really impressive how well WebBooks worked “To block light from the host star,” Hinckley said in a NASA statement Thursday.

HIP 65426 b is six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter and is small and small, and its age is between 15 and 20 million years, especially compared to Earth which is 4.5 billion years old.

The telescope, which released its first images in July, has revealed dazzling new details of the so-called ghost galaxy and Jupiter.

Before, the Hubble Space Telescope had taken direct images of the exoplanets, but in much less detail.

“I think the most exciting thing is that we are just getting started“We can even discover previously unknown planets,” said Erin Carter of the University of California, Berkeley.

The engineering project involving the Webb Telescope is estimated to cost $10,000 million and is a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. It is expected to operate for approximately 20 years.