October 12, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The US Coast Guard patrols Port-au-Prince Bay

The US Coast Guard patrols Port-au-Prince Bay

Winston Hale October 12, 2022 2 min read

Ambassador and Under Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, US Department of State. Brian A. Nichols, He visits Haiti. After continuous rumors and speculations about his arrival, the official made the announcement through a statement posted on his Twitter account.

The team, led by Nichols and comprised of members from the White House, the Department of Defense, Southern Command and the Department of International Narcotics Affairs, will assess how the United States can provide assistance and improve accountability for those responsible for crimes in Haiti.

“As a further sign of commitment and support for the Haitian people, at the request of the Haitian government and in close coordination, the US Coast Guard will send one of its flagship cutters to patrol off the coast of Port-au-Prince. The State Department,” the document said.

It also says the US team will urge political actors to put aside their differences and outline a Haitian vision for improving security and returning to a democratic order.

“My visit to Haiti comes at a critical time, when Haitians are facing a cholera outbreak, gang blockades of ports and a fuel crisis, worsening the security and humanitarian situation,” Nichols wrote.

As indicated in the document, the purpose of the visit was to facilitate the response of Ariel Henry to the request for international assistance made by Haiti on October 5. The meeting comes a day after a State Department press conference questioned the US’s “slow response” to Henry’s humanitarian appeal.

In addition to requests for aid due to high levels of insecurity, the United States seeks to provide aid due to the cholera outbreak and the actions of criminal actors preventing access to Haiti.

See also  Capitol attack: Congress group wants to voluntarily announce Sean Hannitti of Fox News | Univision Political News

The US delegation will meet Prime Minister Ariel Henry and civil society leaders.

Bachelor of Social Communication, Master of Journalism from the University of Puerto Rico. He currently coordinates the Diario Libre USA section, specializing in Dominican diaspora and US issues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

The White House will open the process this month to cancel up to $20,000 in student loans

October 12, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

He showed how “dangerous” the neighborhood is in America and the reaction was: “What world do you live in?”

October 12, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

“It looks like a little sangito”: Racist comments drive resignation of one of Los Angeles’ most powerful Latino politicians

October 11, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

1 min read

Skull or rose? This is the special Rose Nebula

October 12, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The US Coast Guard patrols Port-au-Prince Bay

October 12, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The development of the tenth conference of the University of Medical Sciences

October 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Lewandowski made them alive! Barcelona tied with Inter Milan and clings to the continuation of the Champions League

October 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis