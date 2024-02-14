The United Nations and the United States express their “deep concern” over the arrest of activist Rocio San Miguel in Venezuela.

(CNN in Spanish) — The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Tuesday expressed its “deep concern” about the detention of Venezuelan activist Rocio San Miguel, who was arrested by the Venezuelan Attorney General’s Office on charges of participating in an alleged conspiracy attempt. Against President Nicolas Maduro and other Venezuelan government officials.

“The government of Venezuela must provide information not only on the whereabouts of San Miguel and his daughter Miranda, but on all detainees whose whereabouts remain unknown.” Marta Valenias pointed outHead of the Investigative Mission of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Venezuela.

He added: “It is up to the government to refrain from using repressive measures that conflict with its obligations under international human rights law and international criminal law.”

On the other hand, the US National Security Council's strategic liaison, John Kirby, on Tuesday also expressed his “deep concern” about the detention of San Miguel, urging President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan government to comply with the decision. Agreements reached last fall to improve democracy in Venezuela.

The European Union joined in expressing concern over San Miguel's arrest and called for her immediate release. “We are deeply concerned about the recent arrest of Rocío San Miguel. We call for their immediate release and reaffirm our commitment to protecting human rights defenders,” European Union spokesperson for foreign affairs Nabila Masrali said on Tuesday. In a message on your X account.

In the same vein, Amnesty International he demanded in a statement on Tuesday “Immediate and unconditional freedom” for Rocío San Miguel, as well as “the final cessation of the policy of repression against persons deemed critical of its government.”

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab met on Monday, He said on his account Rocio San Miguel, her former partner Alejandro Gonzalez, and four other people are attending the judicial review hearing for their alleged connection to the “White Bracelet” case, one of five alleged conspiracies that the Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating in connection with the alleged case. Assassination attempt .

Venezuelan authorities arrested San Miguel on Friday, February 9, due to her alleged connection to the “White Bracelet” case. The Public Prosecutor's Office announced the existence of the case at the end of last January, although it did not reveal the evidence it had in this regard. The arrest took place when San Miguel was with his daughter, Miranda Diaz San Miguel, at Maiquetia International Airport.

After Saab's statements on Monday, the technical defense of Rocio San Miguel spoke on Tuesday through a statement guaranteeing that the information provided by the Venezuelan Public Ministry via social networks is brief and that they still have to take steps in court to find out details about the procedural act, he said.

The defense stressed that during the aforementioned hearing, “San Miguel did not have lawyers it could trust to guarantee the right to legal assistance,” and explained that this is a right stipulated in the Venezuelan Constitution in Article 44 of it.

In addition, he explained that San Miguel – an expert in security and defense of the nation and head of the NGO Control Ciudadano – spent more than 100 hours incommunicado, like the other five people detained.

The prosecutor said it is difficult in light of the statements regarding the arrest of San Miguel Calculate your X this Tuesday The government headed by Maduro is the victim of a “fierce campaign” amid condemnations and reactions to the activist's situation.

*With information from Osmari Hernandez and Mauricio Torres.