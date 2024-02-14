February 15, 2024

In-person work has been suspended in Puerto Rico's House of Representatives due to a surge in coronavirus cases

Phyllis Ward February 14, 2024 2 min read

(CNN in Spanish) — A week after ordering the mandatory use of masks in Puerto Rico's House of Representatives facilities, the legislature on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, suspending in-person activities for three weeks, after confirming an increase in positive cases of COVID-19, influenza and mycoplasma in San Juan.
Chamber President Rafael Hernandez explained in a press statement that the administrative order was issued “to suspend all legislative activities in person until next March 4.”

In turn, Hernandez explained that “to ensure continuity of legislative work, any public hearing, executive meeting, or final consideration session must be conducted remotely,” given the suspension of activities in the room located in the Capitol building.

He also ordered representatives and directors of legislative offices to implement an alternative plan to continue activity in daily work with citizens.
Aside from the positive cases of COVID-19 that continue to be confirmed daily, Puerto Rico's Department of Health declared an influenza pandemic in November, something that had not happened, according to authorities, since 2016, and initiated several efforts aimed at vaccinating people. All over the island.

In January, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) issued an update to respiratory virus data for the Americas region and confirmed that “in 2023, high levels of severe respiratory illness were recorded in the region, driven by the spread of SARS-CoV-2.” . Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.”

In a publication on its website, the Pan American Health Organization recommended that associated countries monitor respiratory viruses in their regions and continue vaccination against influenza and COVID-19.

