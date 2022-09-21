The U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing all visa types in early 2023

News in Cuba The U.S. Embassy in Havana announced that it will begin processing all types of immigrant visas by early 2023.

In a message shared on TwitterThey communicate: “The Embassy has worked hard to expand consular services to support the Cuban people and Cuban-American families, and we are pleased to announce that we will begin processing all types of immigrant visas in early 2023.”

In a note posted on their official website, they report the expansion of regular routes for Cubans wishing to come to the United States and an increase in staffing at the US Embassy in Havana.

All this, they allege, “is consistent with our obligations under the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Security to facilitate safe, orderly, humane, and regular immigration to the United States.”

In this way, in early 2023, the US Embassy in Havana will resume full processing of immigrant visas for the first time since 2017.

This will eliminate the need for Cubans applying for family preference immigrant visas to travel outside of Cuba to Georgetown, Guyana for their interviews. They add.

Likewise, they assert that these efforts are an important step toward fulfilling commitments under migration agreements between the United States and Cuba.Ensure that total legal immigration from Cuba to the United States is at least 20,000 Cubans each yearExcludes immediate family members of US citizens.

In their statement, they say the National Visa Center (NVC) will begin scheduling appointments for all immigrant visa applicants, family preference and immediate relatives at the US Embassy in Havana in early 2023.

As a clarifying note, applicants do not need to contact the embassies in Havana or Georgetown or the NVC as their appointment information will be communicated directly to them.