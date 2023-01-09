January 9, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The singer launched the narcocorrido ‘Los Chapos’, after recovering Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán – El Financiero

Phyllis Ward January 9, 2023 2 min read

Alexander Garciaa regional Mexican singer known artistically as “a ghost’, She released a song called “Los Chapos”, just one day after the release Ovidio Guzmán arrested.

The interpreter announced through his social networks a preview of the said topic. And “Fantasma”, in the stories that he shared on his Instagram account, indicated that the topic was being targeted Arturo Beltrán Leyva, Beltrán Leyva Cartel leader, who died in 2009 in a confrontation between the Mexican army and members of his criminal group.

What does Narcocorrido say in “Los Chapos”?

In a clip posted on Instagram, Alexandre García interprets part of the song, its main theme being the patrol that the cartel makes in different regions.

It also refers to the “clothing” and type of weapons used by members of the criminal group on “taking care of the enemies” rounds, such as guns, scarves to cover their faces, and armored trucks.

It should be noted that while interpreting this progress, “El Fantasma” wore a hat with pictures of some Beltrán Leyva members, among them Alfredo, Arturo, Carlos and Hector.

The relationship between organized crime cells between Beltrán Leyva and El Chapo Guzman They broke up in 2008, but have collaborated closely for several years.

Second arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán

On the morning of January 5, the military authorities unofficially reported that Ovidio Guzmán had been arrested for the second time.

After hours, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, Chief Minister of National Defense (Sedina), confirmed the restoration of the son Joaquin El Chapo Guzman.

At a press conference, Sandoval announced that Ovidio moved to Mexico City It was verified and stated that the flight took place on board a Mexican Air Force plane.

See also  Pandora's Leaves | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists | ICIJ: New investigation reveals 35 world leaders hid their wealth to avoid taxes | Globalism

During the hours leading up to the arrest on Thursday, he was there 19 Siege of Culiacán, Burning cars, shooting and shooting at a commercial plane at the municipality’s international airport.

Presumably, these actions were organized by alleged members of organized crime, who sought to put pressure on the authorities and avoid the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

They found the bodies of two people on board the Avianca plane that had arrived in Bogota from Chile

January 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
5 min read

“Chunyun”, the world’s largest annual migration has started to celebrate the Chinese New Year, and there is fear of the outbreak of COVID-19

January 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Bolivia: The Arce government has demanded that Santa Cruz replace imprisoned governor Luis Fernando Camacho

January 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Science. – Fossil pollen reveals role of ultraviolet radiation in the largest extinction event – Publimetro México

January 9, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Kylian Mbappe defends Zinedine Zidane after statements by the President of the French Federation

January 9, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The singer launched the narcocorrido ‘Los Chapos’, after recovering Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán – El Financiero

January 9, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Focus – gold, not white

January 9, 2023 Zera Pearson