The singer launched the narcocorrido ‘Los Chapos’, after recovering Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán – El Financiero

Alexander Garciaa regional Mexican singer known artistically as “a ghost’, She released a song called “Los Chapos”, just one day after the release Ovidio Guzmán arrested.

The interpreter announced through his social networks a preview of the said topic. And “Fantasma”, in the stories that he shared on his Instagram account, indicated that the topic was being targeted Arturo Beltrán Leyva, Beltrán Leyva Cartel leader, who died in 2009 in a confrontation between the Mexican army and members of his criminal group.

What does Narcocorrido say in “Los Chapos”?

In a clip posted on Instagram, Alexandre García interprets part of the song, its main theme being the patrol that the cartel makes in different regions.

It also refers to the “clothing” and type of weapons used by members of the criminal group on “taking care of the enemies” rounds, such as guns, scarves to cover their faces, and armored trucks.

It should be noted that while interpreting this progress, “El Fantasma” wore a hat with pictures of some Beltrán Leyva members, among them Alfredo, Arturo, Carlos and Hector.

The relationship between organized crime cells between Beltrán Leyva and “El Chapo Guzman They broke up in 2008, but have collaborated closely for several years.

Second arrest of Ovidio Guzmán in Culiacán

On the morning of January 5, the military authorities unofficially reported that Ovidio Guzmán had been arrested for the second time.

After hours, Luis Crescencio Sandoval, Chief Minister of National Defense (Sedina), confirmed the restoration of the son Joaquin El Chapo Guzman.

At a press conference, Sandoval announced that Ovidio moved to Mexico City It was verified and stated that the flight took place on board a Mexican Air Force plane.

During the hours leading up to the arrest on Thursday, he was there 19 Siege of Culiacán, Burning cars, shooting and shooting at a commercial plane at the municipality’s international airport.

Presumably, these actions were organized by alleged members of organized crime, who sought to put pressure on the authorities and avoid the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán.