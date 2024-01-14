The secret button on Amazon Fire TV that solves the blocking error

Amazon Fire TV is a small device that connects to your TV's HDMI port and allows you to access all kinds of online content, from Netflix to YouTube, including Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, and much more.

Additionally, it has a remote with a built-in microphone that allows you to use your voice to search, play, pause, fast forward, or rewind what you want to see.

And if you have Alexa-compatible smart devices, like light bulbs, security cameras, or thermostats, you can also control them with your voice from Fire TV.

There is no doubt that this device provides you with a unique and personalized multimedia experience. But like any other electronic device, it may face some technical problems that affect its operation.

One of the most common problems your Fire TV may encounter is that it freezes or becomes unresponsive. This can happen for several reasons, such as: Bad internet connectionOr a failed update or conflict with an application.

If this happens to you, don't worry. There is a very simple solution that can solve this problem and others in a matter of minutes.

The hidden button trick that unlocks Amazon Fire TV

If you have ever experienced the frustrating situation you are facing Amazon Fire TV crashes Or stumbles, and here we share the solution.

This clever trick involves using a hidden button on your Alexa-enabled remote. By knowing the correct combination of buttons, you will be able to unlock your device in no time.

So, You have to force restart the media playerThis is how you can do it:

Press and hold the buttons He chooses And Play/Pause At the same time for a few seconds.

And At the same time for a few seconds. You will see the device restart and reboot with the Amazon Fire TV logo.

After that your devices should be working properly again.

It is natural to wonder why this problem occurs. Well, this is usually caused by the internal processes of the device consuming a lot of resources, causing the system to crash, and the only solution is a forced reboot.

To avoid this error, you can try deleting some applications that you are not using or adjusting the playback quality to a lower quality. This way, you will not experience any system crashes anymore.