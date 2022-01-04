The School of Sports Sciences at UMU, among the 150 best colleges in the world

Murcia. the Faculty of Sports Sciences of the University of Murcia (UMU) It has managed to position itself among the best centers of its specialty in the world, according to the latest update of what is known as ‘Shanghai ranking. Specifically, the college is in the 101-150 range thanks to the score obtained in all the aspects analyzed, sources from the educational institution said in a statement.

ARWU (Academic Ranking of World Universities) or “Shanghai Ranking” is one of the world’s most popular rankings that evaluate the quality of the world’s top 500 universities.

In this 2021 edition and within the classification of the Institute of Special Focus that it develops for Faculties and Departments of Sports Science, the School of Sports Sciences of the University of Murcia is recognized between positions 101-150. In addition, the center climbed to seventh place among Spanish universities.

Among the quality criteria this rating takes into account are the number of publications in prestigious international journals, citations from the research team’s work, and participation and collaboration in international projects.

All of this data represents a great appreciation for the research work that was conducted at the School of Sports Sciences, located on the San Javier Campus.