The Regional Astronomy and Space Sciences Meeting began in Guarico

Since the afternoon of Tuesday 17 October, the programming of the 2023 Regional Meeting of Astronomy and Space Sciences in Juárico began, with the participation of 255 students from 6 educational institutions in San Juan de los Moros, who carried out observation and research activities. And studies of the astronomical world.

During the first day, the astronomy bus of the Francisco J. Duarte Astronomy Research Center was installed in Bolivar Square in the capital, Guariquinha, where experts in the field presented educational and interactive activities to enrich children’s knowledge about constellations, planets and celestial bodies. Other topics.

In this regard, Nomar Villa, head of the Francisco G. Duarte Astronomy Research Center, said that this project seeks to enhance the benefits of science for boys and girls, on the way to strengthening the country’s technological independence.

This day is part of the 2023 National Astronomy and Space Sciences Meeting “which will be held in Mérida and will bring together delegations from all over Venezuela, along with many international components,” Villa said.

On the other hand, the head of the Fundacite for Science and Technology Development (Fundacite) in the region, Jim Madrid, stated that in such meetings, children can immerse themselves in outer space through various educational stations, among which are standing outside: the mobile planetarium, theatre, rocket launches, Astronomical observations and others.

Likewise, Marbeles Vileira, Coordinator of Permanent Training and Research at the Center for the Development of Quality Education (CDCE) Guarico, said, “We want the boy or girl to encounter each of these spaces that contain science and technology, so that the children can live this experience and awaken curiosity and innovation.”

Several states will take up astronomy in Juarico

On Thursday, October 19, a visit and tour of the facilities of the Bolivarian Agency for Space Affairs (ABAE) located in the municipality of Julian Mellado is scheduled, in which eight states of the country will participate, such as Amazonas, Apure, Barinas, Cojedes, Lara, Yaracuy, Carabobo and Mérida. , in addition to the representation of Guariquinha.

During the development of this event, conferences on astronomy and space science will also be held led by local and international speakers.

Likewise, they will present an astronomy project by students of the AC-50 Los Cedros Educational Foundation and, finally, they will present Fundacite experiments in relation to scientific seeds.

The Regional Astronomy and Space Science Meeting (Erace) is promoted by the Ministry of People’s Power for Science and Technology (MinCyT), proposing strategies to encourage early careers in school-age girls and boys, and curiosity about the field of science, technology and innovation.