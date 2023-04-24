April 24, 2023

The Rebelde actress reveals she was sexually assaulted

Lane Skeldon April 24, 2023 2 min read

Mexican actress and businesswoman, Guaita Bluewho participates in the seriesrebelShe revealed that she was the victim of sexual abuse by one of her relatives.

GuaitaAnd who gives life to the role of Jana Cohen, said V.I Podcast “I am all that I am,” the pattern of injustice he had to live through for several years.

“I was abused from the time I was about three years old until I was 12 or 13 and I want to share it because I know there are many people who have been through it and I want to get something good out of it. I want to share it because I know a lot of people have been through it.” comment.

The young woman revealed that in many cases she felt guilty for what happened, so she never told her family what happened.

I felt like it was my fault that I left, but I was young, and I didn’t know what was going on, they said to me, “Let’s play hide and seek,” and we weren’t playing hide and seek, and I feel like that happens to a lot of people and I feel sorry to talk about it, because I’m helping someone and that’s enough“, I finish.

It was during December 2021 when the first official trailer for a new series of Netflix“The Rebel”, which is a remake From the hit telecast in 2004 which is based on the original story by Chris Morena“The way of the rebellious.”

This marks a comeback rebel On the small screen, but this time through the platform flow.

The series stars Franco Masini, Azul Guetta, Andrea Chaparro, Liseth Celine, Sergio Meyer Morey, Geronimo Cantillo, Alejandro Puente, Giovanna Grigio.

