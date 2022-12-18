December 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Public Prosecutor's Office requested 15 years in prison and the removal of former President Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office requested 15 years in prison and the removal of former President Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations.

Phyllis Ward December 18, 2022 2 min read
The prosecution also requested against Martín Vizcarra a 9-year ineligibility to hold public office.

The Special Lava Gato Team The accusatory motion was drafted against Former President Martin Vizcarra (2018-2020), for which a 15-year prison sentence was requested for the crime of bribery.

The prosecutor’s accusation includes two cases, detailed Public Prosecution In a statement released Friday. These are the Lomas de Ilo Project and the Moquegua Hospital Expansion and Improvement Project, undertaken when Vizcarra was provincial governor.

The Attorney General’s Office also requested a nine-year disqualification against the former head of state from holding public office.

Public Prosecution
Public Prosecution

In 2020, the team investigating the Lava Jato case in Peru has already been asked by Attorney General German Juarez to question Vizcarra on two occasions, as companies that won tenders in Moquegua, where he was a famous provincial governor, are also being investigated. In the Building Club.

It is about a group of companies that supposedly share public works in exchange for bribes from a millionaire.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office reports that it has been able to reactivate the mechanism for international judicial cooperation with the Brazilian authorities in connection with the Odebrecht case, which was suspended on November 1 at the request of the company.

“Prosecutors Rafael Villa and José Domingo Pérez, along with special counsel Silvana Carrión Ordinola, signed the law by which representatives of CNO (Odebrecht) asked the Brazilian Public Prosecutor’s Office to reinvigorate requests for international cooperation from Peru’s Public Prosecutor’s Office,” reads a statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The initial decision of the Federal Public Ministry of Brazil was adopted in response to a lawsuit brought by Novonor, which is a precedent Odebrechtwhich denounced the Peruvian authorities’ violation of the agreement signed between the parties, which includes “not using evidence presented in Brazil” against the company in that jurisdiction.

See also  Salt Bae: Why he left his London restaurant six weeks after opening | Nusrat Gökçe | United Kingdom | Stories | nda | nnni | from the side

Read on

Odebrecht’s case: Lava Jato’s special team managed to reactivate the cooperation mechanism with the Brazilian authorities
Rafael Villa in the Odebrecht case: “Much progress has been made in discovering the truth”
The attorney general’s office will be part of the process against PPK and may seek civil damages of $4.2 million.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The influencer is asking his followers to help pay off debts with the Treasury Department

December 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Dictatorship unveils ‘sovereignty’ messages at Nicaragua’s National Baseball Stadium

December 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Peru calls for consultations with the ambassadors of Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Bolivia | international

December 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Christmas Mental Health: Tips for Taking Care of Your Emotional Health This December | healthy world

December 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

“Eric and Manchester would welcome you with open arms.”

December 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Public Prosecutor’s Office requested 15 years in prison and the removal of former President Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations.

December 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Tesla will announce its factory in Nuevo León next week – El Financiero

December 18, 2022 Zera Pearson