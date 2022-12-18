Spain calls AMLO’s criticism of King Felipe VI “incomprehensible”

Spain rejected AMLO’s statements (Twitter/SOMOS_XALAPA)

The Government of Spain show up rejection Towards the most recent statements made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who confirmed on December 16 that Mexico’s relationship with the European country was still suspended due to a disrespectful attitude on his part.

The Spanish government confirmed in a statement that “these statements are incomprehensible after the success of the bi-national committee, which provided many tangible results.”

Despite the fact that the European country was against the words of the Mexican president, they assured that they would continue to support binational relations. He noted: “Spain will always be preferred Strengthening fraternal, humanitarian, cultural, economic and educational ties between the two brotherly countries.

AMLO said the ‘pause’ in relations between Mexico and Spain is still in place (Photo: Infobae/@Jovani Perez)

The Spanish government’s statements came after Lopez Obrador ruled that “the suspension continues because… There is no respectful attitude on their partHe pointed out a A respectful letter sent to King Philip VIwho did not reply to his message.

During its congress, AMLO also revived the controversy that had arisen in the past due to the Mexican government’s demand that the Spaniards apologize for the events that occurred during the conquest and colonial era.

“When we told them that in order to start a new phase in relations with Spain, we considered it an important gesture of humility by offering Apologies for the extermination, oppression and killing of indigenous peoplesThey came to us to thank them for coming to pick us up.”

AMLO denied the nationalization of Felipe Calderón’s influences in relation to Spain (Government of Mexico)

On the other hand, the Mexican president ruled out being Spanish citizenship is granted to former presidents of Mexico A factor that affects the relationship between the two peoples, despite the controversy that this has caused.

He also commented that we are free and that Spain can grant a visa to anyone, to any citizen and that if ex-president Calderón, ex-president Peña and president Salinas decide to live there, they have the right to do so. The only thing that bothers me about this — it doesn’t bother me either, but it catches my eye and I don’t always stop to stress it — is when they use double rhetoric, double standards, hypocrisy,” he insisted.

And it happened last December 14th Felipe Calderon He obtained a residence permit in Spain, most likely with the support of the former Spanish President, José María Aznar.

Calderon has been granted Spanish citizenship (Twitter/@felipecalderon)

He referred to Aznar’s alleged interference Country, The medium revealed that the former Mexican president had been appointed as a professor at the Atlantic Institute of Government, an institution he founded in 2014. Calderón thus fulfilled the requirement of a work contract to obtain residency.

In addition to Calderon, Carlos Salinas de Gortari and Enrique Peña Nieto achieved nationalization. However, José Manuel Alboriz, Spain’s foreign minister, denied that any wrongdoing had occurred in the process.

They applied for visas as thousands of people do every year. Alboriz said within the framework of the thirteenth meeting of the bilateral commission between Mexico and Spain that it is a measure that is not discretionary, that it is an administrative one and that it is regulated.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said, Marcelo Ebrard warned that Mexico would proceed legally if any wrongdoing was found in the nationalization of former Mexican leaders. On the “stop” in bilateral relations, he noted that “it will be very difficult for all existing economic, personal and daily relations to go away.”

