April 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

El Papa pasa casi tres horas en una cárcel romana y lava los pies a doce presos

The Pope spends nearly three hours in a Roman prison and washes the feet of twelve prisoners

Phyllis Ward April 16, 2022 2 min read

The Pope washed the feet of twelve prisoners in a prison outside Rome, a custom he adopted when he was elected pope nine years ago, but which he also used to do when he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires.

In a ceremony without cameras or journalists, the Pope celebrated Mass in Civitavecchia Prison, on the outskirts of Rome. Francisco arrived at 3:00 p.m. and left at 6:50 p.m., prison chaplains revealed.

The Vatican press office did not provide any information in this regard.

In the morning, the Pope celebrated Chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, in which, as every year, all the clergy-priests of Rome participated, and the holy oil used in the parishioners of the capital was an Italian blessed in the sacraments of Confirmation. and anointing the sick.

Cardinal Bergoglio also used to celebrate Mass on Holy Thursday in Buenos Aires in a prison, in a hospital, in a nursing home for the poor, or with people on the fringes of society.

In 2017, the Pope went to the high-security Baliano prison, south of Rome, where he washed twelve prisoners, including three women and a Muslim. It was the only prison in Italy where members of the mafia who decided to cooperate with justice in exchange for a reduced sentence were held, called “justice collaborators”. Instead, in 2018, the Pope chose Rome’s central prison “Regina Coeli” where he also visited Section VIII where prisoners who have committed crimes of a sexual nature are sentenced.

In 2019, Francis celebrated Mass on Holy Thursday at Velletri Prison in Rome. This gesture has been halted due to the pandemic. Last year, the pope celebrated a mass commemorating the washing of the apostles’ feet during the Last Supper, “In Coena Domini,” at the private residence of ousted Cardinal Angelo Besio, who will be announced on April 27 at a trial in the Vatican over an illegal purchase of a property in London.

See also  The European Union has entered a recession: GDP and employment fell again in the first quarter of 2021

In any case, one of the most famous images of Francis kneeling while washing the feet of a group of inmates is Francis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Judge Javier Moscoso does not explain the reasons for the ruling ordering the release of Jorge Glass | approach | News

April 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Normal persons can carry up to 5,000 Cuban pesos when entering or leaving Cuba

April 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Migrations: Despite the long queues, at HQ in Breña they only serve people who have flights scheduled within 24 or 48 hours | Passport | emergency passport | Nuclear magnetic resonance | gear

April 12, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Why not charge your cell phone in the car?

April 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Almeida finally says yes to Chivas, but demands to be signed into the top 10

April 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Pope spends nearly three hours in a Roman prison and washes the feet of twelve prisoners

April 16, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Ciutat de les Arts opens its surroundings to the public and extends its visiting hours

April 16, 2022 Zera Pearson