The player lost his $1.58 billion Mega Millions prize because he missed number one

California Lottery Player He came very close to hitting the $1.58 billion jackpot, but only missed number one.

The winning ticket, sold in the city of Hilmar, Merced County, was purchased at 76 gas stations located on Lander Street.

The ticket that won the Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Neptune Beach, Florida.

The winning numbers for the draw were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the huge Golden Ball 14..

Although the player from California didn’t hit the jackpot, he walked away with a decent amount: $3.3 million.

Hilmar is located about 20 miles south of Modesto and about 110 miles southeast of San Francisco.

To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all 5 white balls and the mega golden ball.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets can be purchased for two dollars.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11:00 PM ET.

