The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Puerto Rico has risen to 71

Number of people admitted to hospital COVID-19 In Puerto Rico, it rose this Saturday to 71This represents an increase of 17 patients compared to the number reported yesterday Ministry of Health.

In addition, this is the first time since March 1 that the aforementioned line has been admitted again among 70 in the hospital. On that date, the number reported by Health was 74 patients confined to the hospital, not counting minors.

Of the 71 patients reported today, The unit identified 49 adults and 22 minors.

According to Health BioPortal, no patients are confined to the intensive care unit (ICU).

Next to, The agency reported three new deaths as a result of the virus, so today’s cumulative total in that streak is 4,176.

Of the three dead, according to the health report, two had not received virus vaccine boosters and the rest had already completed the required course of vaccination. Similarly, demographic data indicate that one of the deceased was 77 years old and lived in Arecibo, while the rest lived in Mayagüez and their ages were 77 and 84 years.

In addition, The positivity rate mentioned by Salud at 12:00 noon was 11.95%, which translates to a slight increase compared to yesterday’s percentage.

The agency’s BioPortal data shows that since mid-March, the rate of positivity for SARS-CoV-2 in Puerto Rico has steadily increased.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – was 190, while the number of probable cases is 324.

Regarding vaccination, Health reported on its portal that 2,949,745 eligible persons aged 5 years or older (95.9%) had received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,668,706 completed sequential doses (86.8%).

In addition, 170,664 children ages 5 to 11 receive at least one dose of the vaccine. Pfizer 1,432,159 people over the age of 12 received the booster dose, which represents 60% of the eligible population.