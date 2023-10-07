Mexico is seeking to activate deportation flights in the face of a migration boom

Mexico’s National Migration Institute is taking steps to address the growth of irregular migration flows in the country’s railway system, following agreements reached during the recent inter-institutional meeting held in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, last September 22.

As part of its commitment, the Indian National Movement announced that the State Department is conducting diplomatic negotiations with the governments of Brazil, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The goal is to search for agreements so that these countries will accept return flights for illegal immigrants.

In addition, the National Immigration Movement has contracted air and ground transportation services, including charter flights, to transport illegal immigrants to other areas of the country. This procedure is implemented in order to provide them with adequate care and assistance or, when necessary, to return them to their countries of origin.

Caring for minors

In a statement, it was reported that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Ciudad Juárez City Council are cooperating to find suitable land for the establishment of an open shelter, which will mainly focus on helping family groups and minors.

To date, the National Migration Institute has registered a total of 1,566,948 foreigners in an irregular situation on national territory, in the period from January 1 to October 3 of this year.

This effort by Mexico comes within the framework of an agreement with the United States to strengthen the fight against illegal immigration, and coincides with the White House’s decision to expand the border wall to control the flow of undocumented people in the river valley. , Texas.