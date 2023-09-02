The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave with potential for hurricane development – Metro Puerto Rico

he National Hurricane Center (NHC, its English abbreviation) in Miami, United States, is monitoring a tropical wave on Saturday It is located on the eastern tip of the Atlantic Ocean With the possibility of cyclonic development.

According to the organization, environmental conditions seem favorable for the gradual development of this system at the beginning or middle of next week. at the moment, The probability of formation within 48 hours is 20 percent (low) and 70 percent (high) in the next 7 days.

“A tropical depression is likely to form as it moves west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph over the eastern and central parts of the tropical Atlantic Ocean.“, the specified body in its last report.

According to the meteorologist Ada MonzonA high pressure system and an environment with few wind shears will strengthen the wave into a tropical cyclone.

He added: «There is a consensus in global models on this development and that it is closer to the northeast of the Antilles, although it does not have a direct local impact. However, since there is still a week left for this approach, it is important to keep this in mind. It has not yet been classified as a suspected cyclonic systemMonzon explained in detail on his social networks.

“It’s about watching and always being prepared for this month, it’s the peak of the season. nothing else“, he added.

Hurricane season begins in the Atlantic Ocean on June 1 and ends on November 30.

for the system to be classified as tropical depression, should have a closed circulation, but with sustained surface winds of less than 39 mph, according to the NHC. Then if the wind exceeds that threshold it becomes Storm tropical And he gets a name.

Later, when the weather and sea conditions are favorable and the wind speed exceeds 74 mph, it is classified as tornado. At that time, the scale is used Simpson ambassador To classify system strength into five categories based on wind strength.